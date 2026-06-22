Cape Verde fans celebrate as team's magical World Cup start keeps going

Cape Verde’s magical start to its first World Cup isn’t over.

It might just be getting started.

The tiny island nation that stunned tournament favorite Spain last week did it again against Uruguay on Sunday, coming from behind for a 2-2 draw.

Kevin Pina scored on a free kick for Cape Verde’s first-ever goal in the World Cup.

Helio Varela scored the equalizer for what has become one of the most surprising teams of the expanded 48-team tournament – a club now with a legitimate chance of getting into the knockout stage.

The results sparked spontaneous celebrations at a large watch party in a restaurant in the Massachusetts town of Brockton, home to one of the largest Cape Verdean communities in the United States.

Celebrations quickly spilled onto the streets, where drivers honked their horns, passengers waved the Cape Verdean flag and team jersey and other residents lit fireworks.

"We come from a lineage of being comeback champs," said Denise Mendes, a Cape Verdean living in the US. "So we're here to compete. So don't underestimate CV (Cape Verde) because we're to go as far as we can get. But as far I'm concerned, I'm very proud of my country because we've definitely made headway. Yeah, made ourselves known."

Cape Verde's next match is against Saudi Arabia on Saturday.