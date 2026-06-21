Tunisia becomes first African team to be eliminated from World Cup

There were celebrations for Japanese fans, but disappointment for Tunisia on Saturday as it became the first African team to be eliminated from the World Cup.

Their heavy 4-0 defeat in Mexico in what was their second Group F match comes on the heels of a 5-1 loss to Sweden.

The resultant combined nine goals conceded means Tunisia cannot advance to the next round regardless of the outcome of their final match against the Netherlands.

Tunisia went into the game under immense pressure.

Their opening defeat to Sweden led to the departure of coach Sabri Lamouchi and the appointment of Hervé Renard ahead of the clash with Japan.

Tunisia fan, Samih Kadry, said he thinks the last-minute change of manager did not help the team.

“I think that are a lot more things that should be changed. It’s a disappointment actually. We came from Paris, we came from Tunisia, from all over the place to support the team but it’s a bit of a disappointment.”

The Eagles of Carthage’s final game against the Dutch side will serve only as an opportunity to restore some pride as they leave the tournament.