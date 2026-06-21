FIFA World Cup 2026: German fans celebrate close win over Ivory Coast

German fans were celebrating on Saturday after their last-minute 2-1 win against Ivory Coast, booking their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Ivorian captain, Franck Kessié scored a goal in the 30th minute with the team keeping Germany scoreless for the first half.

But an equaliser followed by a dramatic 94th minute injury-time goal by substitute player Deniz Undav saw Germany take the game.

For Germany fan, Ramzi Takieddine, the Elephants played an amazing game.

"Super physical, the guys were out there playing their hearts out. The fans were amazing, the energy was amazing,” he said.

Alexander Dambrano, whose mother is from Ivory Coast, said the team was too talented for it to ever have been a blowout.

For Selah Broux, who was born in Ivory Coast, her team's World Cup dreams are far from over.

"I think we tried our best, but we should have gotten more. Way, way more. Too many missed occasions,” she said.

“So, next time definitely win for Côte d'Ivoire. Next time."

Football pundits say Ivory Coast can take heart from their performance despite the last-minute defeat, saying the youthful team's committed display bodes well for its future World Cup prospects.

The Elephants are still in with a chance to make it to the next round for the first time in their history.

With three points already in the bag after their opening 1-0 victory over Ecuador, they will now need a decisive result against Curaçao to bolster their chances of going through.