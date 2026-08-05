Nigeria's Tinubu approves up to 80% pay rise for soldiers

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases of up to 80% for members of the armed forces, benefiting about 250,000 personnel as the government seeks to boost troop morale amid persistent insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

The new salary structure, announced on Tuesday, will take effect on September 1 and increase the armed forces' annual wage bill from 660 billion naira to 924 billion naira.

Under the package, personnel from private to staff sergeant will receive the highest increase of 80%, while those from colonel to warrant officer will get a 50% raise.

Officers above the rank of colonel, including generals, will receive a 30% increase.

Government cites security challenges

The salary review comes as Nigeria continues to battle multiple security threats, including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in the northeast, armed bandits in the northwest and widespread kidnappings across several regions.

President Tinubu said the pay increase recognises the sacrifices made by military personnel and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to improving troop welfare while modernising the armed forces with better equipment and technology.

Lawmakers welcome decision

Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, described the salary increase as a timely morale booster that would strengthen the fighting spirit of troops confronting insecurity across the country.

Senator Ahmad Lawan, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, also praised the move, calling it a strategic investment in national security. He urged the armed forces to respond with greater professionalism and closer cooperation between the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Welfare and modernisation

The government said about 250,000 military personnel will benefit from the revised pay structure, which adds 264 billion naira to the annual military wage bill.

The salary adjustment forms part of broader efforts to improve troop welfare and strengthen operational effectiveness as security forces continue operations against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes across the country.