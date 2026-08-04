Aid organisation raises alarm about Paris migrants amid heatwave

As high temperatures continue in the French capital, aid workers from Doctors of the World have raised the alarm about conditions for migrants camping in the north of the city.

Its mobile health unit is operating at encampments under the elevated metro line near La Chapelle and Stalingrad stops, where volunteers are assisting people affected by the heat.

“Today, it’s 36 degrees. Honestly, in this concrete environment, it feels more like 40,” said Paul Alauzy, Paris coordinator at Doctors of the World.

“When you sleep in a tent, with vehicles constantly passing by, sirens going off, exhaust fumes, and no reliable access to food, rest, or basic necessities, it becomes unbearable,” he added.

Alauzy said that not too long before, a man had collapsed on the ground and started feeling unwell.

“This is unbearable,” he said, “No human being should end up like this, slowly dying on the pavement."

Since the start of the intense heatwave in late June, the nearly one thousand migrants living in makeshift tents in the area are battling in the sweltering temperatures.

The international NGO says the most frequent problems are heatstroke and dehydration but people can also get infections which worsen with sweating and poor hygiene.

Dr Lise Lavillonière, a dermatologist who volunteers with the organisation, said she sees many cases of scabies and pyoderma.

“They sleep outside and are exposed to unsanitary conditions — they do what they can,” she said.

Lavillonière added that they also see a lot of mental health disorders.

“Many are suffering from psychological problems, which is hardly surprising given what they have been through,” she said.

Despite a water point having being set up and the care provided by organisations, daily life in the encampments remains extremely difficult.

On the street, those with a tent stay inside while others gather in whatever shade they can find as they try to cool down and protect themselves from the sun and heat.