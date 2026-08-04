Cargo ship reports being struck as US, Iran claims about talks diverge

Vessels remained at a standstill in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

It comes as U.S. President Donald Trump said new talks to wind down the war in Iran will start Monday, after announcing he is holding off on new massive strikes he had threatened to unleash on the country.

Meanwhile, a cargo vessel was struck by an "unknown projectile" in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, a British maritime agency said on Tuesday, without giving specifics on damage or injuries.

The vessel, which has not been named, reported being "hit by an unknown projectile" and authorities were investigating, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding the incident occurred 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres) northeast of Al Khasab, Oman.

Washington and Tehran have been at war since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched surprise strikes against Iran, though months of on-and-off diplomacy have led to periods of relative calm.

More than five months later, Iran remains able to fire missiles and drones at US and allied targets in the region and retains its enriched uranium stockpiles.