Mali: Moussa Mara calls for unity after release from prison

Former Malian Prime Minister Moussa Mara has called for national unity, reconciliation and empathy after completing a one-year prison sentence. In his first public message following his release, Mara urged Malians to forgive one another and expressed concern over the disappearance of his lawyer, as uncertainty remains over his political future.

Former Prime Minister Moussa Mara was released on Saturday, August 1, after serving a one-year prison sentence for expressing support on social media for detained opposition politicians.

His release was warmly welcomed by relatives, political figures and supporters, who gathered at his family home in Bamako's Commune 4 district to celebrate his return.

Call for reconciliation

In a video posted on Facebook a day after his release, Mara appealed for unity and national reconciliation, urging Malians to show greater compassion toward one another.

"I pray to the Lord to grant us more humanity and more empathy towards one another, so that we can achieve true unity and genuine reconciliation," he said.

He also stressed the importance of truth in rebuilding the country, adding: "I forgive, and forgive me."

Concern over missing lawyer

Mara used his first public address to express concern for his lawyer and fellow politician Me Mountaga Tall, who has not been seen since he was abducted from his home by armed, masked men in early May.

His remarks highlighted ongoing concerns over enforced disappearances and the political climate in Mali.

Political future uncertain

Neither Mara nor his supporters have indicated whether he intends to return to active politics following his release.

His future remains uncertain after Mali's ruling military junta dissolved all political parties and political organisations on May 13, 2025, significantly restricting political activity in the country.