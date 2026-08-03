30 African countries included in permanent visa bond scheme

Nationals from 50 countries, including 30 in Africa, will face security deposits of up to 20,000 U.S. dollars when applying for certain business and tourist visas under a permanent visa bond program announced by the United States. Officials say the measure aims to curb visa overstays, but critics warn it could deter legitimate travelers.

The U.S. Department of State has made permanent a visa bond program requiring certain applicants from 50 countries to post security deposits of up to 20,000 U.S. dollars before receiving a visa.

The rule took effect on August 3, 2026, and applies to applicants seeking B-1 business and B-2 tourist visas. Consular officers may require a bond as a condition for issuing a visa, with the deposit forfeited if the traveler violates the terms of their stay after entering the United States.

Higher bond amounts

The permanent policy expands a pilot program introduced in August 2025.

During the trial, applicants could be asked to pay bonds of 5,000, 10,000 or 15,000 dollars. Under the finalized rule, the lowest tier has been scrapped, while the 10,000- and 15,000-dollar levels remain. A new maximum bond of 20,000 dollars has been introduced.

African countries affected

Thirty of the 50 countries covered by the program are in Africa, including Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The measure means eligible applicants from those countries may be required to provide a refundable financial guarantee before obtaining visas for business or tourism, depending on an assessment by U.S. consular officers.

Aim and concerns

The State Department said the program is designed to reduce visa overstays, citing results from the pilot phase that it said demonstrated the bond requirement encouraged compliance with U.S. immigration rules.

However, immigration observers and tourism advocates argue the higher deposits could place travel beyond the reach of many prospective visitors, particularly from lower-income countries. They also warn the policy could reduce international tourism and affect businesses in U.S. destinations that rely heavily on foreign travelers.