Moroccan rapper Mehdi Black Wind released on bail but still faces charges

People take part in a youth-led protest against corruption and calling for education and healthcare reforms, in Rabat, Morocco, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. -
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Morocco
Moroccan rapper El Mahdi Lyoubi has been temporarily released from custody after a court granted him bail.
Known by his stage name Mehdi Black Wind and for his politically charged lyrics, Lyoubi was arrested at Rabat airport last month, as he waited to board a flight to his home in Marseille.
He’s charged with insulting a constitutional institution and faces up to two years in prison. A new trial date has been set for October 2.
Lyoubi rose to prominence in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring and was a vocal supporter of Morocco’s 2025 Gen Z protests.
After his arrest, international NGO Human Rights Watch joined the calls for his release, saying “criticism of government officials is protected under international law."
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