Moroccans rally outside Casablanca court for release of rapper

Supporters of Moroccan rapper El Mahdi Lyoubi, known by his stage name "Mehdi Black Wind", gathered outside the Ain Sebaa court in Casablanca on Wednesday to demand his release.

The rapper was arrested earlier in July and placed in pre-trial detention. He is facing prosecution in a case linked to a song that his supporters say criticises the authorities in Morocco.

Hakim Sikouk, the national coordinator of the support committee for El Mahdi Lyoubi, said the rapper is being prosecuted under Article 179 of the Moroccan Penal Code, which provides for a possible prison sentence.

"El Mahdi Lyoubi is being prosecuted over a song criticising the authorities in power in Morocco. He is being charged under Article 179 of the Penal Code, which provides for a sentence of up to two years in prison," Hakim said.

Outside the court, protesters held portraits of the artist and called for his immediate release, saying his arrest was linked to his lyrics and his artistic expression.

"My presence here, as well as the presence of many people, is to support Mehdi but also to demand his immediate release. His arrest makes no sense. It makes no sense at all, except for the fact that what we say [sing] is disturbing, that rappers’ voices [opinions] are disturbing," said Houda Abouz, a Moroccan rapper.