French PM Lecornu arrives in Rabat for talks amid diplomatic reset

Another milestone for France-Morocco relations as French Prime Minister Sebastian Lecornu arrived in Rabat on Wednesday.

Lecornu and his team are scheduled to hold high level talks on security, defence, investment and economic cooperation.

The two-day visit is a sign of increasing French efforts to rebuild ties with its former North African colony.

After years of tensions, the two countries reset their diplomatic relations in 2024, when France recognized Morocco’s claim over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

With its influence in North Africa and the Sahel under pressure, Paris is eager to find reliable partners in the region, as Turkey, China and the US deepen their ties across Africa.

Last month, the African Development Bank placed Morocco top of Africa’s industrialization rankings, thanks to “industrial upgrading, export diversification, and strong industrial policy.”

Paris is hoping closer economic ties will help it recoup losses . For Morocco, the partnership offers access to investment and technology.