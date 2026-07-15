Zambia's Scott, once Africa's only white leader, dies at 82

Zambia's former vice president Guy Scott, who briefly became Africa's only white head of state since the end of apartheid, died on Wednesday at the age of 82, the government said.

The economist, who was born in Zambia to Scottish parents, died at his farm in the capital, Lusaka, after a short illness, secretary to the cabinet Patrick Kangwa said in a statement.

Scott served as vice president of the copper-producing southern African country from 2011 to 2014.

He became acting president in 2014 following the death of president Michael Sata, making him Africa's first white head of state since South Africa's FW de Klerk.

Scott served in the role for nearly three months but was barred by the constitution from running for president because his parents were not Zambian by birth.

He was succeeded by Edgar Lungu, who led the country from 2015 to 2021.

Zambia is due to hold elections next month.