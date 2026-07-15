Mali: Six former Bah N'Daw allies on Trial Over Alleged Coup Plot

In Mali, six men linked to former transitional president Bah N'Daw are on trial over an alleged coup plot. The case is before the Bamako Court of Appeal on Tuesday, July 14.

The six defendants include former security chief Colonel Kassoum Goïta and ex-presidency secretary-general Kalilou Doumbia. They say they were abducted, tortured, and held for nearly five years.

Their lawyers say the hearing is their first real chance to challenge the charges. The six are accused of conspiring against the government, but authorities have not said exactly what they allegedly did.

Defense lawyers say the case is politically motivated and targets Bah N'Daw’s allies. The defence also filed a complaint against current security chief General Modibo Koné in December 2021. It has not been acted on.

During Mali’s first transitional period, between the August 2020 coup and the second in May 2021, Kalilou Doumbia served as Secretary-General of the Presidency. Colonel Kassoum Goïta, who is not related to transitional President Assimi Goïta, headed Mali’s intelligence services. The other defendants include a senior State Security officer, a police commissioner, a businessman and a marabout.