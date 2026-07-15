Virtual reality brings World Cup experience to fans without tickets

As World Cup ticket prices soar, football fans in Atlanta are turning to virtual reality for a stadium-like experience at a fraction of the cost.

Just across the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Cosm is offering supporters the chance to watch matches inside a massive immersive dome that recreates the feeling of being in the stands.

The venue has become a popular alternative for fans unable to secure tickets for the tournament's biggest matches.

Hina Maqbool, Soccer Fan:

"The actual game, if I would have planned before, I would've been there. Obviously, that's a first-time experience by being in the stadium. But this is great as well, because it's not too hot, it's air-conditioned. And this is a great price for being in a stadium, because the price right now for semi-finals is crazy, like $15,000 per person, so I cannot afford that."

While admission to the venue starts at just over ten dollars, premium seats inside the immersive dome cost far less than the thousands of dollars fans are paying for World Cup semifinal tickets.

Using specialized cameras positioned inside the stadium, the company recreates a 360-degree live broadcast, giving viewers the sensation of sitting in some of the best seats in the house.

The concept has proved hugely popular throughout the tournament.

Jeff Hughes, President of Sports Entertainment, Cosm:

"We're just across the street from one of the venues where some of the games are taking place. And we've been sold out for virtually every World Cup game. When this is over, we'll have produced 40 World Cup games and shown them in our domes, which is fantastic."

With demand for World Cup tickets continuing to outstrip supply, immersive viewing technology is emerging as a new way for fans to experience football's biggest stage—without ever stepping inside the stadium.