South African court pushes Kemi Seba extradition case to August 11

South Africa
Pan-African activist Kemi Seba will remain in custody after a South African court postponed proceedings in his extradition case until August 11. Benin is seeking his extradition over allegations of incitement to rebellion following the failed coup attempt of December 2025.
South African judicial authorities have once again delayed proceedings in the case involving Kemi Seba, extending uncertainty over the activist's legal future.
The hearing, initially scheduled for this week, was postponed to August 11, 2026, according to local media reports.
Until then, Seba will remain in pretrial detention while the extradition process continues.
Benin seeks extradition
The case centers on an extradition request submitted by the Beninese authorities.
Benin is seeking Seba's return to face allegations of incitement to rebellion linked to the aftermath of the failed coup attempt in December 2025.
South African courts are examining the legal and procedural aspects of the request before deciding whether the extradition can proceed.
Arrest in Pretoria
The legal proceedings began after Seba was arrested in Pretoria on April 13, 2026, alongside his son and a South African national.
Since his arrest, the activist has appeared before South African courts several times as judges consider the extradition request and related legal questions.
Decision still pending
The latest postponement means no ruling has yet been made on whether Seba will be extradited to Benin.
The next hearing, scheduled for August 11, is expected to mark the next stage in a closely watched case that has attracted attention across the region due to Seba's prominence as a Pan-African political activist and the broader legal and political implications of the extradition request.
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