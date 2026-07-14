Spectacular drones and fireworks illuminate Eiffel Tower ahead of Bastille Day

Thousands gathered around the Eiffel Tower on Monday 13 July as a spectacular display of fireworks and 1,600 illuminated drones lit up the Paris skyline above the Champ de Mars and Trocadéro. The display was moved forward from its usual 14 July date so that Bastille Day itself could be devoted to commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Nice truck attack, which killed 86 people, including 15 children, and injured 458 others in 2016. Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire made the decision alongside President Emmanuel Macron. Macron is due to lead his tenth and final Bastille Day parade as president on Tuesday, joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before France faces Spain in the World Cup semi-final that evening. The 14 July holiday marks the 1789 storming of the Bastille that sparked the French Revolution.