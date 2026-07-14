Ex-GFA president urges Ghana to keep Carlos Queiroz as black stars coach

Former Ghana Football Association president Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has urged the GFA to retain Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, saying the Portuguese tactician should be given time to rebuild the national team despite Ghana's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking after Ghana's Round of 32 defeat to Colombia, Nyaho-Tamakloe argued that changing coaches again would only disrupt the team's progress. Instead, he called for continuity and a long-term rebuilding strategy under Queiroz.

The veteran football administrator said the Black Stars' problems extend beyond the coach and require structural reforms, including stronger grassroots development and better talent identification. He pointed to Morocco's sustained investment in youth football as a model Ghana should emulate if it hopes to compete consistently at the highest level.

Nyaho-Tamakloe also stressed the need to restore Ghana's traditional style of play, describing it as aggressive and entertaining, while urging football authorities to build a younger, more competitive squad for future tournaments.

Queiroz guided Ghana to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 2010, but speculation over his future has continued following the team's elimination. Nyaho-Tamakloe believes retaining the experienced coach would provide the stability needed as the Black Stars turn their focus to qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and the next World Cup cycle.