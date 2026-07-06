Queiroz steps down after Ghana's World Cup disappointment

Carlos Queiroz has resigned as Ghana head coach after the Black Stars' World Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the last 16. The Portuguese coach said he leaves with pride but urged reforms off the pitch to secure the team's future success.

Carlos Queiroz has stepped down as head coach of Ghana following the Black Stars' exit from the FIFA World Cup, where they were eliminated by Colombia in a 1-0 defeat at the first knockout stage.

The 73-year-old Portuguese coach announced his resignation in an Instagram post on Sunday, saying the team had restored respect and credibility to Ghanaian football despite falling short of its ambitions.

"We cannot claim complete sporting satisfaction, but we can proudly say that we honored the colors of Ghana," Queiroz wrote.

Mixed World Cup campaign

Queiroz took charge in April, replacing Otto Addo after Ghana had suffered four consecutive defeats.

The Black Stars entered the tournament with a win over Panama, followed by a goalless draw against England, which secured qualification for the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams despite a group-stage loss to Croatia.

However, Ghana struggled to create chances against Colombia, failing to register a single shot on target in their last-16 defeat.

Call for reforms

In his farewell message, Queiroz suggested that Ghana's football authorities needed to provide stronger support away from the pitch.

He said future success would depend not only on performances during matches but also on creating the right environment to prepare, protect and develop the country's football talent.

"Reaching a higher level should never be the destination — it should be the beginning of even greater ambitions," he said.

Controversy during tournament

Queiroz's World Cup campaign was overshadowed by his decision to include midfielder Thomas Partey in the squad while the player awaits trial in London on multiple rape charges, which he denies.

Partey missed Ghana's opening match after being denied a visa to Canada, sparking criticism from the Ghanaian government, before featuring in the team's remaining matches in the United States against England, Croatia and Colombia.

Queiroz leaves after just a few months in charge, with the Ghana Football Association now expected to begin the search for a new coach ahead of the team's next international assignments.