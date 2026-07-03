Bruce Lee becomes first Chinese American honoured with state day

California will honour martial arts legend Bruce Lee with an annual day of recognition after Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation making May 17 Bruce Lee Day, a first for a Chinese American in the state's history.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation on Tuesday, officially designating May 17 as Bruce Lee Day in California.

The measure makes Bruce Lee the first Chinese American to receive an annual namesake day in the state's history.

The date commemorates Lee's return to San Francisco on May 17, 1959, after spending much of his childhood in Hong Kong.

A bridge between cultures

Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, who leads the Bruce Lee Foundation, described the honour as recognition of her father's lasting influence across generations and cultures.

She said his philosophy inspired confidence and resilience among young people, while his on-screen presence gave many Asian American families long-overdue representation.

Breaking barriers in Hollywood

Assemblymember Matt Haney, who introduced the legislation, praised Lee for challenging stereotypes at a time when Asian Americans were largely absent from mainstream entertainment or confined to discriminatory roles.

After beginning his acting career in the United States, Lee faced limited opportunities and unequal treatment in Hollywood before returning to Hong Kong, where he became an international martial arts superstar through films such as The Big Boss and Fist of Fury.

Legacy lives on

Born in San Francisco in 1940 to Chinese parents, Lee later studied at the University of Washington> before dedicating himself to martial arts and acting.

He died in 1973 at the age of 32 following an allergic reaction to pain medication, but his influence has endured far beyond his lifetime.

Supporters, including the Bruce Lee Foundation and Asian American organisations, hope the annual observance will feature cultural exhibitions, public events and educational activities celebrating Lee's achievements and his impact on martial arts, film and representation.