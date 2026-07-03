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Over one million undocumented migrants apply for residency in Spain

Migrants queue to obtain paperwork needed to apply for Spain's immigration amnesty, near Barcelona, Spain, 21 April 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Spain

Almost 1.2 million undocumented foreigners rushed to apply for legal status to stay in Spain before a mass regularisation programme closed at the end of June.

The Socialist government’s scheme, launched in April, comes as its European neighbours toughen measures against irregular immigration in response to pressure from far-right parties.

Latin America accounted for 67 per cent of the submissions, with African nationalities following with 22.9 per cent.

An overwhelming majority of applicants were young, with 8 out of 10 younger than 45, while 57 per cent of the total were men.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has touted the benefits of immigration saying foreigners are needed to sustain the economy and Spain’s ageing population.

“Without immigration, Spain would lose 19 per cent of its GDP by 2050,” Sánchez said.

The programme has drawn heavy criticism from the country’s conservative and far-right opposition who say the policy will encourage more irregular immigration.

Applicants had to prove they have a clean criminal record and had spent at least five consecutive months in the country before 1 January this year.

Officials have three months to process their paperwork and decide whether to issue a work and residence permit that will only be valid in Spain.

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