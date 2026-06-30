More than one million migrants apply for legal status in Spain

More than one million undocumented migrants and asylum seekers have applied for legal residency under Spain's mass regularisation programme.

Long queues formed across the country as applicants rushed to register before the government deadline, with the scheme attracting double the number of applications initially expected.

The programme offers eligible migrants a one-year residence and work permit, provided they can prove they have no criminal record and were living in Spain, or had sought international protection, before the eligibility cutoff.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has defended the policy, arguing that migration is essential to Spain's future. He says migrants help address labour shortages, offset the country's ageing population and contribute significantly to economic growth.

The programme sets Spain apart from many European countries that have tightened their approach to irregular migration in recent years.

While supporters see the initiative as a practical and humane solution, rights groups say many applicants have faced administrative hurdles, including delays obtaining official documents. They warn some could still be denied legal status despite submitting applications before the deadline.