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Spain: Pope Leo XIV surprises passengers with cockpit visit on Madrid-Barcelona flight

Spain: Pope Leo XIV surprises passengers with cockpit visit on Madrid-Barcelona flight
Pope Leo XIV in the cockpit with the pilots during his flight from Madrid to Barcelona   -  
Copyright © africanews
IBERIA
By Alexis Caraco

with AFP

Spain

Images released by Iberia showed the pontiff speaking with pilots, addressing passengers from the front of the aircraft and greeting crew members during the short journey across Spain.

The flight was also escorted by a fighter jet before landing in Barcelona, where thousands of faithful gathered for the pope’s arrival.

In Barcelona, Leo is due to bless the newly completed central tower of the Sagrada Família Basilica, which has become the world’s tallest church. The project, designed by architect Antoni Gaudí more than a century ago, remains one of Spain’s most recognisable monuments and attracts millions of visitors each year.

The pope’s programme also includes public prayers, meetings with young people and a major mass in the Catalan capital. After Barcelona, Leo will continue his visit with a final stop in the Canary Islands before returning to the Vatican.

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