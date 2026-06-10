Spain: Human castle welcomes Pope Leo XIV to youth vigil in Barcelona

A towering human castle, one of Catalonia's most emblematic traditions, welcomed Pope Leo XIV to a youth prayer vigil in Barcelona, setting the tone for an evening focused on solidarity, mutual support and the challenges facing younger generations. During the vigil, the Pope listened to testimonies from young adults who spoke about depression, loneliness, anxiety and domestic violence. Addressing the crowd in both Catalan and Spanish, he urged those struggling not to face their difficulties alone and called for stronger support networks within families, communities and society. He encouraged young people experiencing fear, despair or abuse to seek help and speak openly about their experiences. The event combined prayer, dialogue and cultural performances and formed a major part of Leo's visit to Spain. Greeted with enthusiastic applause, the pontiff arrived at the stadium aboard the popemobile before answering questions from participants and reflecting on the emotional pressures affecting many young Europeans. On 10 June 2026, Pope Leo XIV is due to bless the Tower of Jesus Christ at Barcelona's Sagrada Família during a ceremony scheduled for 7:30 pm local time. Standing 172.5 metres high, it is the tallest and final tower envisioned by architect Antoni Gaudí. The ceremony coincides with the centenary of Gaudí's death and marks the completion of the world's tallest church. Leo's visit to Spain will continue with further engagements before concluding in the Canary Islands.