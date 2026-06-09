Xi Jinping meets Kim Jong Un as China and North Korea tighten alliance

Xi Jinping met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and declared his willingness to elevate bilateral relations to "new heights". The visit featured a lavish state reception, military honours and large crowds waving Chinese and North Korean flags across the capital. The summit comes at a time of heightened diplomatic activity for Beijing, which has recently hosted leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks reflected growing regional uncertainty and North Korea's evolving position within the balance of power in Northeast Asia. China remains Pyongyang's largest trading partner and a vital source of economic and diplomatic support despite international sanctions. During the meeting, Xi called for stronger cooperation in diplomacy, law enforcement and military exchanges. While Beijing continues to support the long-term goal of denuclearisation, North Korea has repeatedly described its nuclear arsenal as irreversible. Analysts view the visit as an effort by China to preserve stability on its border, maintain influence over Pyongyang and reinforce its role in a region increasingly shaped by rivalry among China, the United States, Russia, Japan and South Korea.