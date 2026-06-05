Germany: Bavarian lake procession marks centuries-old boat tradition for Corpus Christi

The annual event, held every year since 1935, marks the Catholic feast of Corpus Christi, observed ten days after Pentecost. Participants dressed in traditional Bavarian clothing joined altar servers and church officials for the journey across Staffelsee to the island of Wörth. A small fleet of boats carries the procession, accompanied by bells, incense and hymns, as the Blessed Sacrament is brought to the island church for Mass. The pilgrimage is one of the region's most recognisable religious traditions and attracts both local residents and visitors from across Bavaria and beyond. The flotilla travelled to Wörth, where the parish of Seehausen is believed to have been founded centuries ago. After arriving on the island, participants continued the celebration with a religious procession and prayers. The ceremony reflects the strong Catholic heritage of southern Germany and preserves customs that have been passed down through generations. Set against the backdrop of the Bavarian Alps and the waters of Staffelsee, the event combines faith, history and local culture. Organisers say the procession remains an important expression of community identity and religious tradition in one of Germany's most scenic regions.