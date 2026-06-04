Gaza city residents survey destruction after overnight Israeli airstrike

Debris covered nearby streets and several sections of the building were left damaged as families and neighbours gathered to assess the destruction. Witnesses described scenes of panic after the strike, which occurred around 2 a.m., as emergency crews responded to reports of fire and casualties. Residents spent the morning clearing rubble and searching through damaged belongings while children and families remained gathered near the site. The latest strike comes as fighting continues across Gaza despite repeated discussions about possible efforts to end the conflict. Relatives of those affected said the attack destroyed homes, personal possessions and livelihoods, adding to the hardships already facing civilians across the territory. Residents questioned how talk of a potential end to the war could continue while airstrikes remain a daily reality in many neighbourhoods. The incident highlights the ongoing humanitarian impact of the conflict, with residential areas continuing to bear the consequences of military operations and repeated displacement.