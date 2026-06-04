France: Protesters rally outside CNews TV over alleged Kremlin influence

Demonstrators accused the commentator of relaying Kremlin narratives through outlets owned by media entrepreneur Vincent Bolloré, including CNews, Europe 1 and Le Journal du Dimanche. Protesters carried signs opposing what they described as war propaganda and called for greater scrutiny from French authorities and media regulators. Several elected officials and journalists joined the rally, arguing that Fedorova's growing visibility raises concerns as France approaches the 2027 presidential election. The controversy centres on Fedorova's role since RT France ceased operations following European sanctions imposed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Critics have urged regulators and policymakers to examine her public platform, while supporters of press freedom argue that media outlets remain free to choose their contributors. French authorities have acknowledged concerns about foreign influence but insist legal limits apply in a democratic system. The debate highlights the broader challenge facing France and other European countries as they seek to balance freedom of expression with efforts to counter disinformation and foreign political influence.