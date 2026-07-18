Senegal: Faye, ex-president Macky Sall hold high-stakes meeting

Senegal's ex-president Macky Sall, who is campaigning to become the next UN secretary-general, held a meeting in Dakar Friday with his successor, a visit criticised by the former leader's detractors.

The trip marked the first time that Sall, who led the nation between 2012 and 2024, has returned to the west African country since leaving office in April 2024.

Sall came to update President Bassirou Diomaye Faye "on his candidacy for the position of Secretary-General of the UN," the Senegalese presidency said after the meeting.

"Soliciting the support of his country, (Sall) committed to regularly updating the Head of State at each step of the procedure," the presidency said on X.

More than 1,000 supporters turned out in the heat to welcome Sall mid-afternoon at a military airport in Dakar, where he greeted the crowd from atop a vehicle.

Sall stands accused by the current government of violent political repression that led to dozens of deaths during his last years in office, and of covering up unfavourable economic data.

The meeting granted has sparked controversy within Faye's camp, which has been divided since he dismissed prime minister Ousmane Sonko, once a staunch ally.

Sall left Senegal shortly before 8:00 pm (2000 GMT).

Burundi, which holds the rotating African Union presidency, nominated Sall earlier this year for the UN secretary-general position.

One of Faye's political advisors, Alioune Ibnou Abitalib Sow, announced his resignation on Friday in protest at Sall's visit.

"He is responsible for a large part of the troubles the country is facing today," Sow posted on X.

"Senegalese people have died, and families are still waiting for the truth," he added.

Sall, who has lived in Morocco since leaving Senegal, had announced Tuesday that he would travel to Dakar to meet with Faye.

A collective denouncing the crackdown under Sall described his visit as an "incident" and demanded answers regarding the deaths that took place during his tenure.