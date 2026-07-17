Algeria battles intense wildfires amid heatwave

Algeria continues to battle intense wildfires amid high temperatures, with authorities saying they have mobilised significant resources to fight them.

On Thursday, the country’s Civil Protection Directorate issued an urgent order recalling personnel across 45 provinces, including Algiers, Constantine, Oran and Setif.

Agents were required to report to their duty stations in order to raise firefighting efforts.

The move comes after the National Meteorological Office said temperatures could reach 48°C or higher in several areas through at least Sunday.

Forest fires are a common sight in summer in northern Algeria but the phenomenon is exacerbated by droughts and heatwaves, linked to human-driven climate change.

The Algeria Civil Protection Directorate recorded a total of 147 wildfires in 24 hours, according to a bulletin on Friday morning. Blazes involve forests, brush and grasslands.

On Wednesday, local media reported the death of a 59-year-old municipal worker who was taking part in firefighting operations.