Algeria: record-low turnout shadows ruling party's election victory

Algeria's ruling National Liberation Front has emerged as the largest party in parliament after legislative elections marked by a record-low voter turnout of just 21 percent. The poll highlighted growing public apathy despite government assurances of a transparent process.

Algeria's ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) has secured the largest share of seats in parliament after winning 90 of the 407 seats contested in the July 2 legislative elections.

The results, announced on Monday by the National Independent Elections Authority (ANIE), reaffirm the FLN's dominance despite widespread voter disengagement.

Turnout hits historic low

Only 21 percent of Algeria's 25 million registered voters cast ballots, marking the lowest turnout in the country's legislative election history.

The participation rate fell below the previous record low of 23 percent recorded in the 2021 parliamentary elections.

ANIE interim head Karim Khelfane defended the process, describing the elections as transparent and arguing that low voter participation was not unique to Algeria.

Poll clouded by controversy

The election took place amid public apathy and criticism over the government's decision to disqualify roughly one-third of prospective candidates before voting.

The restrictions added to concerns over political openness as the country continues to grapple with declining public confidence in its electoral process.

Legacy of the Hirak movement

The latest vote comes several years after the Hirak pro-democracy movement reshaped Algeria's political landscape.

The mass protests, which began in February 2019, forced the resignation of long-serving President Abdelaziz Bouteflika two months later.

The movement lost momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic as authorities intensified crackdowns on activists, opposition figures, journalists and bloggers.

Political uncertainty persists

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, first elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2024, remains at the helm as Algeria seeks to address persistent political discontent.

The record-low turnout is likely to fuel further debate over public trust in the country's political institutions and the effectiveness of ongoing reforms.