Faye moves to launch new party as split with Sonko deepens

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is preparing to launch his own political party, signalling a decisive break with former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko as the country's leadership rift widens ahead of key local elections and constitutional reforms.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has begun preparations to establish his own political party, according to a coalition supporting the president.

The coalition said in a statement issued late on Friday that Faye had instructed senior adviser Aminata Touré to lead a task force responsible for creating the new political movement.

The move marks the clearest sign yet of a lasting split between Faye and his former ally, Ousmane Sonko.

Break with Pastef

Faye has remained a member of the ruling Pastef party since taking office, but relations with Sonko deteriorated over several months before the president dismissed him as prime minister in May.

Sonko has since become Speaker of the National Assembly, where he is championing constitutional reforms aimed at reshaping Senegal's political landscape.

Among the proposed changes is a provision preventing a sitting president from serving simultaneously as leader of a political party.

Reforms head to referendum

Lawmakers approved the constitutional amendments last week, but President Faye has opted to submit them to a national referendum instead of signing them into law.

Authorities have not yet announced a date for the vote.

The referendum is expected to become a key test of political support for both Faye and Sonko as their rivalry intensifies.

Political rivalry amid economic challenges

The growing political divide comes as Senegal grapples with an economic crisis triggered by revelations that the previous administration misreported public debt levels.

The dispute also unfolds ahead of 2027 local elections, which are expected to provide the first major indication of the electoral strength of both camps.

The planned creation of a new presidential party could significantly reshape Senegal's political landscape and redefine alliances within the country's ruling establishment.