Senegal’s Layene Sufi brotherhood celebrates Mawlid in Dakar

Worshippers assembled at the seaside mausoleum of Seydina Limamou Laye, the order’s founder, in the Yoff neighbourhood. Chants echoed from mosques across the capital until sunrise on Friday. The Layene order was established in 1884 and is smaller than Senegal’s Mouride and Tijan brotherhoods. Its teachings emphasise equality and spiritual unity, values that remain central to its followers today. Mawlid is observed nationwide, with many Senegalese travelling to Tivaouane, home to the country’s largest celebrations.