Ghana’s Edem Wosornu appointed to top UN refugee protection role

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Ghanaian humanitarian leader Edem Wosornu as Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at UNHCR. The veteran aid official brings more than two decades of experience in crisis response and humanitarian coordination.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has named Edem Wosornu of Ghana as the new Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

She succeeds Ruvendrini Menikdiwela of Sri Lanka, whose service to refugees was praised by both the Secretary-General and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The appointment places an experienced humanitarian leader in one of the most senior protection roles within the UN system.

Veteran of humanitarian emergencies

Wosornu currently serves as Director of the Crisis Response Division at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

She also chairs the Inter-Agency Standing Committee Emergency Directors Group, which coordinates international responses to major humanitarian crises.

According to the UN, she brings more than 20 years of experience in humanitarian affairs, with extensive expertise in emergency response, operational management and international coordination.

From UNHCR intern to senior official

Wosornu's appointment marks a notable milestone in a career that began at the United Nations as an intern with UNHCR.

She later held a series of senior positions at OCHA headquarters and in field operations, helping manage responses to humanitarian emergencies around the world.

Before joining the UN system, she worked in the private legal sector in the United Kingdom.

Strong legal and international background

The Ghanaian official holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hull and a Master of Laws in International Banking and Finance Law from University College London.

She also earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Studies from the College of Law in London.

In addition to her native English and Fante, she has a working knowledge of French, a key asset in many humanitarian operations.

Key role amid growing global displacement

Wosornu takes up her new position at a time when forced displacement remains at historically high levels due to conflicts, climate-related disasters and humanitarian crises.

As Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, she will help oversee UNHCR's efforts to safeguard the rights and well-being of millions of refugees, asylum seekers and displaced people worldwide.

Her appointment is widely seen as recognition of her extensive experience in humanitarian leadership and crisis management across the UN system.