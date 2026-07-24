Armoured fighters storm Denmark’s Spøttrup Castle for IMCF world championship

Wearing historically inspired steel armour, competitors face off with blunted swords, axes, polearms and shields in demanding full-contact bouts that combine martial skill, stamina and historical authenticity. Alongside one-on-one disciplines such as longsword, sword-and-shield and sword-and-buckler, the championship also features Buhurt, large-scale team battles in which squads of up to 16 fighters clash in full-contact melees under modern safety regulations, including mandatory medical checks and strict equipment standards. Hosted at Spøttrup Castle in northern Jutland, a fortress dating back to at least 1520, the four-day event brings together competitors from Europe, North America, Asia and South America. Beyond the competition, the championship doubles as a living-history festival, with around 200 medieval reenactors, traditional food stalls, music and entertainment filling the castle grounds. Launched in Spain in 2014, the IMCF World Championship reflects the growing international popularity of historical armoured combat. Competitors combine months of physical preparation with the study of surviving medieval fighting manuals, recreating historical techniques through modern sporting competition. British fighter Martin Gill said training draws directly on medieval combat treatises, while American competitor Alex King highlighted the rapid expansion of clubs across the United States in recent years. The sport is also attracting an increasing number of women. Finnish competitor Miisa Kaivos described the steady growth of female participation as one of the discipline's most encouraging developments, as historical combat continues to evolve into an international sport that blends martial arts, historical research and competitive teamwork.