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Trump imposes double-digit tariffs on dozens of countries

Containers pile up at Kwai Chung Container terminal in Hong Kong, Apr. 8, 2025.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

tariffs

The United States announced extra tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on 60 economies late Thursday, saying the countries had failed to adequately enforce a ban on goods made with forced labor.

The new tariffs took effect just as stopgap levies Trump imposed after a stinging defeat at the Supreme Court expired at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Among African countries included is South Africa, which has been placed in the highest tariff tier, with a 12.5% duty on its exports to the US.

The new tariffs will take effect just as temporary 10% worldwide tariffs expire at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Trump had turned to those temporary levies after the Supreme Court struck down his biggest and boldest tariffs in February.

Several countries have protested the hike, saying it is unjustifiable.

Australia believes the higher tariffs are “completely unjustified and we will continue to lobby the United States Trade Representative to remove all tariffs on Australian goods,” Farrell said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the tariffs on his country, also subject to a 12.5% import duty, were “extremely disappointing,” unjustified and harmful to trade.

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