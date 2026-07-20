Trump and Infantino booed as they present World Cup trophy to Spain

US President Donald Trump and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino were met by boos on Sunday at the end of the 2026 World Cup final in New Jersey.

But the boos turned to cheers as they handed the trophy to Spain's captain, Rodri, after the team's 1-0 defeat over Argentina.

Trump and Infantino drew intense criticism earlier in the tournament when FIFA lifted a ban on US player Folarin Balogun after Trump intervened.

But Sunday was all about Spain, the last team standing after 104 matches between 48 teams over more than five weeks.

The 2026 World Cup was hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.