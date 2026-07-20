Nigeria and Ghana call on AU to address 'Afrophobic protests' in South Africa

Nigeria and Ghana have condemned what they called the recent "Afrophobic protests targeting African nationals in South Africa."

In a statement, Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two countries want the issue placed on the agenda at the next African Union summit.

The foreign ministers of Nigeria and Ghana held talks over the weekend on the sidelines of the ECOWAS meeting in Liberia.

South Africa has long attracted migrants from other African nations because of its relative wealth — a source of sporadic tensions.

Tens of thousands of foreigners have fled the country in recent weeks due to growing xenophobic protests and violence.

Close to 1,500 Nigerians and almost 1,000 Ghanaians were repatriated from South Africa after anti-immigrant groups issued a so-called deadline of June 30 for undocumented migrants to leave the country.

Abuja and Accra said the protests undermine the ideals of African unity, solidarity and regional integration represented by the African Union. They called for an urgent coordinated regional response and for stronger mechanisms within the AU, including monitoring, early warning systems and preventative diplomacy.

Abuja has said it will seek compensation from Pretoria for properties and businesses left behind by Nigerian deportees.