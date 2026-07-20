Gabon: Opposition leader’s lawyers request France’s intervention [Africanews Today]

Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema is in France. The three-day state visit by the Gabonese president will focus on economic, cultural and military issues. The lawyers of Gabonese opposition figure Bilie-By-Nze, who has been detained since April, are calling on France to put pressure on the Gabonese head of state.

Many Botswanans recruited by Moscow are being forced to fight in Ukraine. Botswana’s authorities have highlighted the issue and warned citizens against what they describe as Russia’s deceptive recruitment practices.

In Côte d’Ivoire, an $80 billion funding package is available for the country’s development plan through 2030. Authorities are counting on local companies to help achieve this goal.

Agenda

21–22 July 2026 – Accra, Ghana Extraordinary African Union Summit on Health. The summit will focus on ending AIDS and tuberculosis by 2030, reducing preventable maternal deaths, expanding universal health coverage and strengthening healthcare systems across the continent.

20–22 July 2026 – Marrakech, Morocco – Sunrise Generation Festival The event will bring together international and regional DJs for 48 hours of non-stop techno, house and electronic music in an open-air desert setting at the foot of the Atlas Mountains. The festival is expected to attract electronic music fans from across Morocco and abroad.

25 July 2026 – Morocco – Kick-off of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Africa’s biggest women’s football tournament begins in Morocco, bringing together the continent’s top national teams.

24–28 July 2026 – Benin – 5th edition of the Porto-Novo International Documentary Film Festival