Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye elected new Chairman of ECOWAS

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is the new Chairman of ECOWAS.

The 46-year-old was elected during the regional bloc's summit in Sierra Leone, taking over from President Julius Maada Bio.

Faye assumes the role at a pivotal moment for West Africa.

ECOWAS continues to face growing security threats, democratic setbacks, and strained relations with Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger after the three military-led nations withdrew from the bloc.

As chairman, Faye is expected to focus on rebuilding regional cooperation, keeping diplomatic channels open with the breakaway states, and pushing reforms to strengthen governance, accountability and youth participation.

His election also signals the rise of a new generation of African leadership at a critical time for the region.