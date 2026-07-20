Beyond Spain's win: the moments that defined the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The final whistle may have crowned Spain as world champions, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be remembered for far more than who lifted the trophy.

From Lionel Messi's emotional farewell and surprise underdogs to visa disputes, politics and the tournament's first-ever halftime show, football's biggest event delivered memorable moments both on and off the pitch.

Here are 20 of the stories that defined the tournament.

Spain return to the summit

Spain claimed their second men's World Cup title after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal, while Rodri was named the tournament's best player after anchoring Spain's midfield throughout an impressive campaign.

Messi's final World Cup chapter

For Argentina, the defeat marked what many expect to be Lionel Messi's final appearance at a World Cup. At 39, the Argentine captain once again led his country to the final, ending another remarkable chapter in one of football's greatest careers.

France's Kylian Mbappé finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals, reinforcing his place among the game's biggest stars.

A new era with 48 teams

The 2026 edition also made history as the first World Cup featuring 48 teams. While some questioned the expanded format before kick-off, it produced more knockout matches, fresh rivalries and opportunities for nations making their biggest breakthrough on football's grandest stage.

Underdogs rewrite the script

Among those surprise stories was Cape Verde, whose run to the knockout stage captured the imagination of fans worldwide. Morocco also underlined Africa's growing strength by reaching another World Cup quarter-final, proving that their historic 2022 campaign was no one-off.

There were plenty of shocks along the way. Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil, while Germany suffered an early exit after losing to Paraguay in a dramatic penalty shootout. England enjoyed one of their strongest tournaments in decades, finishing third after an entertaining run to the semi-finals.

Politics takes centre stage

Away from the pitch, however, football often shared the spotlight with politics.

Visa restrictions became one of the tournament's biggest controversies, with many supporters, particularly from African, Caribbean and Asian nations, unable to secure entry into the United States despite holding match tickets. The issue sparked criticism from fans, football officials and human rights groups, raising questions about whether the world's biggest sporting event was truly accessible to everyone.

The tournament also fuelled wider debates about immigration and border policies, particularly as the United States co-hosted the competition alongside Canada and Mexico.

Football meets entertainment

Another first came during the final, when FIFA introduced a Super Bowl-style halftime show. While some welcomed the entertainment, others argued it changed the character of football's biggest match and reflected the sport's increasing commercialisation.

Fans also complained about soaring ticket prices, expensive travel and accommodation costs, making the tournament one of the most costly World Cups to attend.

Controversies beyond the scoreline

The competition was not without controversy either. Several VAR decisions divided opinion, while reports of racist abuse targeting players reignited concerns over discrimination in football.

Despite those debates, the tournament drew record crowds across North America and showcased football's growing global reach.

A World Cup to remember

In the end, the 2026 World Cup will likely be remembered as much for the conversations it sparked as for the football itself. Spain's triumph, Messi's farewell, the rise of new football nations and the off-field controversies combined to make this one of the most talked-about World Cups in recent history.