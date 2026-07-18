Trump, Infantino give World Cup high praise, calling tournament a success

FIFA President Gianni Infantino deemed the World Cup a success on Friday, again lauding President Donald Trump for his role in the event and saying the tournament achieved its mission of uniting people from all corners of the globe.

Infantino pointed to many numbers — sold-out stadiums and big television ratings — as proof that the biggest World Cup ever met expectations, as Trump nodded in approval.

“The American dream, Mr. President, came to reality,” Infantino said as he stood alongside Trump in New York on Friday.

Trump hosted a reception at Trump Tower in Manhattan for Infantino and international soccer stars.

Trump and Infantino spoke next to the golden trophy Trump plans to award to the winner of Sunday’s final between Argentina and Spain.

Trump called this World Cup “one of the all-time greatest sporting events in history,” adding that the tournament galvanized more than just the sporting world.