Argentina reaches World Cup final, jubilation in Buenos Aires and disappointment in the Falklands

Thousands of jubilant supporters poured into the streets of Buenos Aires on Wednesday 15 July after Argentina secured its place in the FIFA World Cup final. Fireworks lit up the night sky as fans danced, chanted, waved Argentine flags and climbed lampposts and traffic lights in celebration. The defending champions sealed victory in stoppage time when Lautaro Martínez scored two minutes into added time in Atlanta, setting up a final against Spain on Sunday. The late winner sparked scenes of jubilation across the Argentine capital, where supporters celebrated another step towards what they hope will be a fourth World Cup title. The fixture also revived one of international football's most politically charged rivalries. In Stanley, in the Falkland Islands, England supporters watched the match on Falkland Islands Television, reflecting the enduring sensitivity surrounding encounters between the two nations. The rivalry remains closely linked to the 1982 Falklands War and to Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" goal during the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. Argentina continues to claim sovereignty over the British overseas territory, which it calls the Malvinas, leaving the dispute unresolved.