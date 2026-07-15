Ukraine: Six dead as Russia targets Sumy and Odesa

In the north-eastern city of Sumy, close to the Russian border, six guided aerial bombs struck medical and civilian facilities, killing three people and wounding 17. Firefighters extinguished burning vehicles outside a medical centre while rescue teams evacuated survivors. Regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said one of the victims was so badly injured that they could not immediately be identified. Further south, three more people were killed when missiles and drones hit industrial infrastructure in Odesa, setting a warehouse on fire and damaging several lorries. Regional governor Oleh Kiper said the attack marked the fifth consecutive day of combined missile and drone strikes on the region, targeting both port facilities and civilian infrastructure. The latest bombardments came a day after the United Nations reported that civilian deaths in Ukraine reached their highest monthly level in four years in June 2026, highlighting the growing human cost of intensified Russian attacks.