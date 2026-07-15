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Iran displays new banner showing Trump lying in casket in central Tehran

A billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump lying on what appears to be a coffin is seen at Islamic Revolution Square in downtown Tehran, Iran, July 15, 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

World News

Iran displayed new banner showing Trump lying in casket in central Tehran.

This comes as Iran's supreme leader on Saturday vowed revenge for the US-Israeli killing of his father and predecessor, hours after President Donald Trump warned against any attempt to assassinate him.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported explosions near the port city of Bandar Abbas, on the island of Qeshm and on Bandar Imam Khomeini. It later said fresh US strikes hit the southern port city of Bushehr, home to the country's only civilian nuclear plant.

Since the war began, Iran has asserted its control over the Strait of Hormuz and opened fire on ships for taking routes it says are unauthorised.

The US, in turn, has reimposed its own blockade of Iran's ports, though Trump has backed down on a planned 20 percent levy on ships using the strait.

Additional sources • AFP

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