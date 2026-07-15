Senegal government silences Football Federation amid World Cup row

As tensions are escalating following Senegal's exit from the World Cup, the Senegalese government has stepped in and ordered the country's Football Federation to refrain from giving interviews or making public statements until further notice.

No interviews, no public statements, no comments on social media until further notice.

These are the instructions from Senegal's government to the country's football federation amid an escalating row over Senegal's exit from the World Cup.

The Teranga Lions' journey at the tournament ended in the Round of 32, after being defeated 3-2 by Belgium.

The Football Federation then dismissed coach Pape Thiaw following the match.

Later, the row escalated after the federation's president blamed the team's long-time doctor, Dr. Abdourahmane Fédior, for contributing to player unease during the tournament.

Tensions also still remain with regards to last year's AFCON, when Senegal was suddenly stripped of its title after initially being declared winner against Morocco. The move came after Senegal's players briefly walked off the field during the encounter at the demand of coach Pape Thiaw, which prompted Morocco to claim that Senegal had thus automatically forfeited the match.

The government will now move to examine responsibilities and sketch out a plan to move forward.