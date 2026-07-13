Shock in South African football: World Cup star Jayden Adams dies at 25

South African football is in mourning after World Cup player Jayden Adams was found dead at a property in Cape Town. Police have opened an inquest, while authorities await autopsy results. Tributes poured in as the football community remembered the 25-year-old midfielder.

South African police have launched an investigation into the death of World Cup footballer Jayden Adams after his body was discovered on Saturday at a property in the Cape Town neighbourhood of Schotsche Kloof.

In a statement, police confirmed that an inquest had been registered following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old man. Authorities have not disclosed a cause of death and said the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Family awaits answers

Adams' father, Juanito Adams, said the family is waiting for the results of an autopsy before making funeral arrangements.

"As you all know, it was an untimely death. The family is struggling to process it," he told South African broadcaster eNCA. "It won't be easy to carry on. People say it will become easier, but it won't. You just learn to live with it."

A breakthrough World Cup campaign

The midfielder, 25, played in all three of South Africa's group-stage matches, helping the national team reach the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history.

He did not feature in South Africa's 1-0 defeat to Canada in the round of 32 on June 28, just two weeks before his death.

Calls for respect and restraint

South Africa's Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, urged the public and media not to speculate about the cause of Adams' death while the investigation is ongoing.

McKenzie also revealed that Adams had played in his country's group-stage match against the Czech Republic only hours after learning that his grandmother had died, describing the midfielder's commitment as remarkable.

Football pays tribute

The football world paid its respects during the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, with moments of silence held before the England vs. Norway and Argentina vs. Switzerland matches.

As investigations continue, tributes continue to pour in for a player whose performances helped write a memorable chapter in South African football history.