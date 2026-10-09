Pix of the Day, 9 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 9 October, 2026 - Across the world ----------South African human rights lawyer wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize----------Zimbabwean tycoon who died in helicopter crash laid to rest-----------Nigeria looks to ease fuel prices as election looms----------Kenya confirms preliminary tests on suspected Ebola case come back negative----------Over 20,000 Ethiopian Migrants cross into Djibouti in three weeks-----------Niger set for $200 million financial package from IMF--------South Africa: Court quashes Black empowerment code for legal profession