Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Pics of the day

Pix of the Day, 9 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 9 October, 2026 - Across the world ----------South African human rights lawyer wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize----------Zimbabwean tycoon who died in helicopter crash laid to rest-----------Nigeria looks to ease fuel prices as election looms----------Kenya confirms preliminary tests on suspected Ebola case come back negative----------Over 20,000 Ethiopian Migrants cross into Djibouti in three weeks-----------Niger set for $200 million financial package from IMF--------South Africa: Court quashes Black empowerment code for legal profession

More about
World Tour Switzerland South Africa Zambia Zimbabwe

up next

More from Pics of the day

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..