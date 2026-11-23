Libyan military officials say the country's naval forces will remain on high alert after a drone attack on a Russian warship at a base in Benghazi.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv was behind Sunday's strike. Zelenskyy claimed the attack sunk the ship but Libyan authorities say it was only heavily damaged.

The attack by sea drones targeted a cargo vessel transporting Russian military equipment.

"As soon as the incident occurred, naval forces units intervened and took part in the rescue operations for the crew of the targeted commercial vessel, and they took the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the crew members, in coordination with the relevant authorities," Abu Bakr al-Badri, Libyan National Army Naval Operations officer, said.

"Our armed forces will remain on high alert in order to respond to any threat against the country’s security, the safety of its territory, and the resources of its people."

The corvette Merkuriy was assigned to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It was struck inside the port, and a helicopter aboard it sank.

The warship had docked to refuel and take on supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya, Libyan officials said in a statement.

Another vessel, the sanctioned MV Angara, was also struck. It supported Russian military supply routes to Syria and Libya, the statement said.

The United Nations has called for an investigation and warned that Libya must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts.