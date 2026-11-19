A new study released on Tuesday has forecast that Islam is on track to replace Christianity as the world’s largest religion by 2035.

The Pew Research Centre projects that both groups will see their numbers increase over the next few decades, but a higher fertility rate in the Muslim population will see it grow faster.

Christianity has ranked as humanity's largest religion for centuries.

But the global Muslim population is forecast to reach 2.57 billion by 2035, compared with a projected tally of 2.52 billion Christians in that year.

The research organisation analysed data from 201 countries and territories accounting for close to 100 per cent of the population.

It spanned the geographic distribution and future changes of seven religious groups and affiliations including Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, and others.

Pew found that Muslim women averaged 3.1 children in comparison to 2.5 per Christian during the period ​2020-2025.

All other religious categories combined saw the birth rate in that period averaging 1.6 children per woman.

This is below the minimum rate of 2.1 considered necessary for a generation to replace itself.

Much of the world's population growth is expected to occur in Africa, with sub-Saharan Africa projected to account for an increasing share of the world's Christian population.