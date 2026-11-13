Swiss hospital discharges Ebola patient after successful treatment

A Swiss woman who contracted the strain of Ebola linked to the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been discharged from hospital in Geneva, health officials said on Thursday.

The patient, the wife of a Swiss embassy employee in Abuja, was evacuated from the Nigerian capital with her husband on October 26.

Benoit Carpentier, spokesman for the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), said she received appropriate "supportive" care, including hydration and management of any potential complications linked to the disease.

"The patient has recovered. She was discharged from hospital yesterday (Wednesday)," he told AFP, confirming a report in the Tribune de Geneve.

The woman's husband showed no symptoms and had his quarantine lifted on November 4.

Nigeria announced the case on October 20 and said it was the same Bundibugyo strain of Ebola that has caused the latest outbreak in the DRC.

No specific treatment or vaccine exists for the strain, which was officially detected in the central African country in May and has since infected more than 11,000 people, of whom more than 5,400 have died.

Cases have also been detected in Uganda and Kenya.